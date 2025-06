There was a massive police presence Friday night on Carson Beach in South Boston.

Aerial footage appeared to show cruisers from the Boston Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

A police boat could also be seen.

At one point, officers appeared to be searching the beach with flashlights.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.