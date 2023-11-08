Massachusetts

Large response to building fire in Chelsea

Chelsea police told people to avoid the area of Blossom Street and surrounding roads due to the heavy presence of firefighters and officers.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There's a very active scene Wednesday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, where first responders have been called to a building fire.

Aerial footage shows multiple ladder trucks blocking the residential street.

No other information has been released at this time.

This breaking news story will be updated

