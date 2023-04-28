Two Missing 11-Year-Old Girls Found Safe in Westhampton

Two 11-year-old girls who were reported missing Friday afternoon in Westhampton, Massachusetts, prompting numerous state police personnel to get involved in the search for them, have been safely located.

State police said both girls were found and reunited with their family. They were not injured.

According to police, the girls were just "wandering around and playing." They were found by a Town of Westhampton employee.

Police had said the girls did not return home after school and were last seen around 3 p.m. walking toward a gravel pit area by Perry Hill Road. State police patrols, K9 teams, detectives and a helicopter were involved in the search.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.