A large tree fell in South Boston on Friday morning, damaging two homes and several cars in the neighborhood.

The tree fell around 5 a.m. on K Street. Photos and video from the scene showed a massive tree lying across the road, impacting two multi-story buildings and damaging multiple vehicles in the area.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

A tree also fell Friday morning at a gas station on Harvard Road in Ayer as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.