New Hampshire

Large tree falls on vehicle in NH, trapping and injuring child inside

The 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

By Marc Fortier

Londonderry NH Police

A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when a tree fell on the vehicle he was in on Friday morning in Londonderry, New Hampshire, trapping him inside.

Around 11:45 a.m., Londonderry police and fire responded to Stonehenge Road for a report of a tree that had fallen onto a vehicle. A 12-year-old boy, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was trapped inside the vehicle.

The Londonderry Fire Department was able to rescue the child from the vehicle, and he was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was one of multiple reports of downed trees and power lines in town that police, fire and public works employees responded to throughout the day. Downed trees and outages were reported in other parts of New England as well.

