Emergency crews are responding to Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday afternoon for a large water break causing street flooding.

Boston fire said they are standing by to cover buildings around Centre and Pond streets as the Boston Water and Sewer Commission works on the water main break in the road.

Companies in Jamaica Plain are standing by to cover buildings around Centre & Pond Sts in Jamaica Plain as @BOSTON_WATER works on the water main break in road. Please avoid the area as traffic is being redirected for safety. pic.twitter.com/loh0zAju9D — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 30, 2021

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, as traffic is being redirected for safety purposes.