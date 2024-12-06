Larry Lucchino memorabilia auction raises $740K

Memorabilia belonging to former Red Sox President Larry Lucchino has new owners this morning.

The auction hosted by Bonhams Skinner closed Wednesday night after selling nearly every item put up for bid.

The crown jewel was his 2004 World Series Trophy, which sold for $165,000. His championship ring sold for $100,000.

Lucchino passed away in April at the age of 78. He helped lead the Red Sox to four World Series titles during his time in Boston.

The 78-year-old was the Red Sox president and CEO for 14 years, a time marked by the team winning three World Series titles.

The auction raised a total of $740,000. The proceeds will go to the Lucchino Family Foundation, which supports nonprofits across New England.