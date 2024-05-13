Man charged with aiming laser pointer at USCG helicopter landing at Boston hospital

A Boston man is accused of aiming a laser pointer at a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter as it tried to land at Massachusetts General Hospital last September.

Philip Gagnon, 59, faces federal charges in the incident on Sept. 21, 2023. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the helicopter was on a training mission, attempting to land at MGH with four members on board. Prosecutors say Gagnon knowingly aimed a high-powered green laser beam at the aircraft, lighting up the side of the helicopter and shining into the windows. The pilot was forced to abort the landing and flew away, landing at a different hospital.

Gagnon was indicted on one count of aiming a laser pointer at a Coast Guard helicopter, which can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was released on conditions following his appearance in federal court in Boston on Monday.

The light from a laser pointer can temporarily blind a pilot, according to the FAA, creating a dangerous scenario for an aircraft. Despite the fact that it is illegal, pilots reported 13,304 to the FAA in 2023.

