Last Day of Pleasant Conditions Before Rain Returns

Major winter storms are crossing the nation, but mostly going easy on us here in New England.

As we start off with fair skies and temperatures near freezing, more than a dozen states from California to Minnesota have a winter storm warning, and even a blizzard warning in southeastern Wyoming and Nebraska. Needless to say, traveling across the nation could be somewhat delayed depending on the timing and placing of these storms and your plans.

But no problem in New England Tuesday. There’s plenty of sunshine and it’s going to be close to 60 degrees in southern New England.

A few clouds north with a high temperature in the 50s. The exception is far northern Maine, where we are in the 40s with a chance of a rain or snow shower as a weak area of low-pressure tracks near Quebec City.

It’s going to be mostly clear Tuesday night, with low temperature in the 20s and 30s.

On Wednesday, we have a couple of hours of sunshine before clouds fill the sky and rain showers arrive in the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees south, 40s north.

Once again, northern Maine is the exception with a chance of some light rain or snow and the temperature in the 30s.

Strong, low pressure in Ontario Wednesday evening puts us on the warmer side of the system with primarily a period of rain or showers and gusty wind in the afternoon. At night, low temperature will be in the 40s south, and 30s north.

That low will intensify to our northeast on Thanksgiving Thursday, resulting in a cold and windy day for most of us. With a mixture of sun and clouds, high temperature in the 40s in the morning will fall into the 30s in the afternoon, with wind from the west gusting past 35 mph.

Snow showers are likely in the mountains for a few hours before drying in the afternoon. It’s windy and cold Thursday night, low temperature in the 20s south, teens north.

The sun should be out Friday with a high temperature mostly in the 30s south, and 20s north.

Saturday also looks fair and cold with a high temperature in the 30s. Clouds return Sunday with low pressure moving into New York State, somewhat similar to two days ago. But this time, there’s colder air available and many of us are susceptible to rain or snow by late day, with temperatures in the 30s.

The rain-snow line may push all the way to the coast Sunday night into Monday morning. That would result in possible delays and cancellations on Monday if this system materializes. Stay tuned to the latest developments here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.