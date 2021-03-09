Last Mile COVID Vaccine Clinic Returns to Chelsea, Quincy for Second Dose

A mobile vaccination service is returning to two Massachusetts cities Tuesday to deliver a second dose of the COVID vaccine straight to residents' doors.

Eligible residents in Chelsea and Quincy -- two of Massachusetts cities hit hardest by the pandemic -- could get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last month through the Last Mile Vaccine Delivery service.

The vaccine delivery program, which aims to vaccinate Massachusetts’ most vulnerable residents, is now returning to administer the second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The clinics begin operating Tuesday with vaccinations at the Chelsea Housing Authority (14 Bloomingdale Street) at 8 a.m. and Granite Place (125 Granite Street) in Quincy at 9 a.m.

Woburn-Based Mascon Medical partnered with the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts and Brewster Ambulance Service to launch the program, which attempts to accelerate vaccine distribution by delivering it to people who are challenged by mobility and increased health risk.

Mascon Medical is a subsidiary of Mascon, Inc., a minority-owned manufacturing and supply chain company, which has been delivering personal protective equipment to communities in need all year long.

The program has has grown with approval from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to host more vaccination clinics in underserved communities and communities of color.