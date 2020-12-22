Last-Minute Local Gift Ideas for Your Guy

If you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas for the guys on your list, look no further! Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride has some great local ideas to help you cross them off your list.

First, people in Boston love their sports. Because of this, you can’t go wrong with a Dugout Mug with Big Papi. The company hollows out baseball bats to create drinking mugs. There’s a variety of options in both size, shape and logo. This year they’ve partnered with the David Ortiz Children’s Fund to donate a portion of proceeds from David Ortiz mugs.

Next, the tough winters in New England are no match for the BRUNT Workwear boot. Two Boston guys developed these boots with flexible materials, adjustable width options, and plenty of style options. Josh loves that there is no break-in period with these boots, instead, he says, “These are comfortable right away; you put them on and they fit.”



Self-care is not just for the ladies. Men like to treat themselves, too! Josh is a fan of the Copper Chemist Hair Line from Dr. Leonard’s office in Newton. Dr. Leonard is well-known in the area for helping many high-profile men get their hair back and stop any further hair loss. The key ingredient is the copper peptides which some experts suggest can help thicken the appearance of existing hair and delay hair loss.

Finally, a spirit to get in the spirit of the holidays: Ohza! Ohza is a premium mimosa line with four favorites: classic mimosa, classic Bellini, mango mimosa, cranberry mimosa. The Boston-based company was born when the founders learned that mixing a mimosa on a boat on Cape Cod was not as easy as it sounded and therefore combined it for you in a can. This gift is for the guys in your life over 21.

Check out more on Josh's 'sports and spirits' picks here.