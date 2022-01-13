Last Tents Removed From Mass. and Cass As Wu Eyes What's Next

The last tents have been removed from the intersection of Mass. and Cass, not far from where Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak Thursday.

Wu, who had set Monday as the deadline for taking down the tents at the homeless encampment and moving people into transitional housing, will speak at the Pine Street Inn as the city considers a number of different housing options.

There was no resistance on Wednesday at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue as crews moved to clean up the homeless encampment, where many of the people suffered from mental illness, drug addiction, or both. However, some have already returned as of early Thursday morning.

Finding places for hundreds of homeless men and women to live and get treatment has been a big part of the problem.

"They have all been out here begging people to take housing and shelter and that’s what we’ve needed," said Sue Sullivan of the New Market Business Association.