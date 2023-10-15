boston restaurant talk

Last week's Greater Boston restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 9 and October 15, 2023.

Bellino's Trattoria in Wakefield Opens New Location in Winthrop
An Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston has opened a second location, with this one also being north of the city.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Clear Flour Coffee Opens Next to Clear Flour Bread in Brookline
The people behind a popular bakery have opened a coffee bar next door.
Full Story

M.F. Dulock in Somerville Has Been Sold, Will Be Replaced by Highland Butcher Shop
A neighborhood butcher shop that has been in business for more than 10 years has been sold and will reopen with a new owner and a new name.
Full Story

El Oriental de Cuba in Jamaica Plain Has Closed
A beloved restaurant in JP has shut down after nearly 30 years in business.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

boston restaurant talk 37 mins ago

Maggie's Other Farm in Billerica has closed

speeding 45 mins ago

Mass. driver, drunk, hit 127 mph on I-95 in NH, police say

Painted Plover Provisions Plans to Open in East Boston
It looks like a new food shop may be on its way to Eastie.
Full Story

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us