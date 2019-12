Another sign that winter is one step closer -- Sullivan’s will close for the season on Sunday, Nov. 24. Enjoy half-price hot dogs and 2-for-1 soft serve ice cream until closing.

Other menu standouts we’ll miss on Sully’s hiatus? Fried clams, Lime Rickeys, lobster roll and of course french fries!

Image via Sullivan’s Instagram – give them a follow!

