Boston

Late-night stabbing in Boston under investigation

No arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

Police are investigating a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday night.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 555 Talbot Avenue around 11:24 p.m. Saturday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When they found an adult male victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us