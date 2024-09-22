Late-night stabbing in Boston under investigation

Police are investigating a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday night.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 555 Talbot Avenue around 11:24 p.m. Saturday.

When they found an adult male victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.