Latest plane crash in Toronto only increases passenger uneasiness

Over a dozen people were hurt when a commercial plane made a crash landing at Toronto's Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon, leading to continued concerns over the safety of air travel.

This overturned plane is only the latest in a series of aviation disasters that have prompted concerns for travelers preparing for air travel.

In Monday's incident, a Delta flight ended up upside down on the tarmac as it crash landed in Toronto. It was arriving from Minneapolis, and at least 18 onboard were injured.

In January, an American Airlines regional jet and a military helicopter collided in the skies over Washington D.C. Just days later, an air ambulance carrying six crashed near a mall in Northeast Philadelphia.

Earlier this month in Alaska, a regional flight crashed off a remote section of the state's western coast. And just days ago, a 78-year-old pilot of a private plane died after crashing into another aircraft on a runway in Arizona.

This series of incidents in the sky are in the back of passengers' minds as they travel to their destinations.

"It is nerve-racking — I'll be completely honest, it is nerve-racking," one man said.

"I really didn't feel safe at all today, because there's so much stuff going on," a woman added.

Aviation experts reminded the public that millions of passengers land safely everyday and that this seems to just be an unfortunate coincidence that these incidents have happened back to back.

"I think we're just in one of those series of bad luck incidents with the backdrop of the safety record this industry has had," aviation expert Thomas Kinton said. "It doesn't mean the industry is any less safe, but I just think it's a string of bad luck and I'm sure we're going to have another run of a very safe lengthy period of time."

Monday's crash in Toronto lead to several flights being canceled and delayed.