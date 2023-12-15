Latina Kitchen & Bar in Needham is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A suburban spot that focuses on Mediterranean and South American fare is getting ready to close its doors.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Latina Kitchen & Bar is planning to shut down after business hours on December 17 with an earlier post mentioning that a sports bar may possibly be moving into the space. Latina Kitchen & Bar first opened in the summer of 2019, taking over the space that had previously been home to L&K Lounge and Kitchen (and that place had originally been known as RFK Kitchen).

The address for Latina Kitchen & Bar is 30 Dedham Avenue, Needham, MA, 02492. Its website can be found at https://www.latinakitchenbar.com/

