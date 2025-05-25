‘You determine your story': NBC Boston's Latoyia Edwards gives Framingham State commencement speech

A familiar face at NBC10 Boston was inspiring hundreds of new graduates on Saturday, motivating them to chase their dreams and accept life's challenges as courage building tools -- just as she's done.

We're of course talking about our very own Emmy Award-winning morning anchor Latoyia Edwards, who had the honor of serving as the keynote speaker at Framingham State University's commencement, which was held at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Edwards, a proud Dorchester native who has spoken openly about being her authentic self despite what others told her she should be, used her speech to chronicle her path toward a career in journalism, highlighting those who told her no, those who encouraged to change her name or her appearance, as she challenged the audience while giving them "a quick recipe for success."

But first, she had to do a vibe check -- perhaps not your typical commencement ceremony, but one that is true to the energy that Edwards brings every day, on air and in person.

So as the song "Celebrate!" played in the venue, Edwards got the crowd to cheer loudly. Next, she got the graduates on their feet as Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" was blasted.

Now onto that recipe for success, which Edwards admitted is a little bit of a tricky word for her, recalling how when she was a newborn, people who spoke to her mother openly expressed that she would have no success in life.

"I would grow up, not have a good job, live on public assistance probably and all this negative forecasting was based strictly because my parents were teenagers," Edwards shared, revealing that her mom was 16 years old and her dad was 18 years old when she was born.

Edwards said her mother ignored the hate, and not only did she graduate from high school, but she graduated from college and became a loving teacher in Boston. As for her did, he was set to go to art school, but realized he had a family to support, so he didn't go and instead got three jobs to support Edwards and eventually he became a social worker.

Edwards revealed how growing up as a kid, she felt completely rich -- despite the fact that her parents were working class and they didn't have financial wealth.

What she had were parents who showered her with love, attention and support, attending every spelling bee, every play and every sports game.

"Maybe that's why I had some big goals even though I was growing up right in the hood," Edwards said.

She then had a challenge for graduates.

"I challenge as you leave this arena and launch your life, I challenge you to boldly dream big, speak your dreams out loud, don't just whisper them or keep them in your heart, talk them out loud, write your dreams down, don't hide your dream, speak it into existence, manifest it, literally it does work," Edwards said, going onto share a story about when she realized she was going to be a TV reporter (it was when she was in elementary school, walking home one day when she a news crew in her neighborhood covering a homicide).

Edwards, who says she was "a real nerd" back then, started sharing her dream loudly and proudly. Most people laughed, she said, noting kids can be so cruel, particularly a bully named Lisa.

Edwards recalled how Lisa told her, "Do you know your name is Latoyia right? You know that's a ghetto name right? They don't let ghetto people be on the news."

And that stung -- Edwards said. And while kids can be cruel, adults can be even crueler.

Edwards then shared when she was at Emerson College, she was in class and the head of the department who was there addressed her and another black girl, telling them they needed to buy a wig because people wouldn't like their hair. And she told Edwards that she should use her middle name because viewers wouldn't want to see the name Latoyia on television.

And that stung -- Edwards said again. But of course she didn't listen to them.

She gave the crowd what she calls simple advice: "When you get in the job market, whether it's a big job or a little job, you walk into that building hungry to learn. you walk up to the janitor and you walk up to the president of the company with the same respect and you ask a million questions. You tell them your hopes and dreams. And you listen."

Edwards said she wasn't what the tv anchor was supposed to be, but when she was getting jobs, they felt her passion, they saw how energetic she was, and they saw her joy every day -- and that it's contagious.

"And the big thing is the viewers, they could see. They felt it," she said. "When you bring that passion, people notice."

Circling back to that elementary school bully, Edwards shared how she later encountered Lisa at an event, where Lisa told her she always watches her on TV and tells people they were best friends growing up, and that she always believed in her. Lisa wanted to take a selfie with Edwards, who says she was humble: "Karma will always get 'em anyway"

With Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" playing, Edwards told the graduating class that shaking off is important, you have to shake the haters off. But one of the most important things she wanted to tell graduates is this: "Some of the toughest criticism that you'll ever get is not from bullies or strangers... it's from the person looking in the mirror every day - you. Please be your biggest fan," she told the crowd, adding that she knows it's hard to ignore the negative self talk and sharing a few times in particular that she has lost her own confidence.

You can either give into that self doubt or you can take a leap and bet on yourself. Edwards stressed the importance of reframing negative thoughts and being positive, believing in yourself and going after your dreams.

She said she pursues journalism to this day because all of our voices matter, and she recalled how in the 5th grade she wanted to not only be a journalist -- but a journalist that won awards.

Next she pulled out three Emmy awards, one by one placing them on the podium in front of her.

"I don't put these out here to brag, I put them out here right now to show you what's possible, that a kid whose mother was 16 and a father who was 18, who was told that she would be on welfare all of her life — they can't determine who you are," she said to rising applause. "You determine your story, your story is not written yet, you go after your dreams, you be bigger than you wanna be."

The last ingredient for success, Edwards said, involves everyone in your corner cheering for you: "As you enjoy your success and awards and do big things, never forget the people who've loved on you from the very beginning. You literally stand on their shoulders, you wouldn't be here without them, they have your back."

Edwards said in every speech she has to acknowledge her team who rides with her, first thanking her husband, Jesse, who she met on the best blind date 23 years ago. She also thanked her two beautiful children, 18-year-old Nina and 8-year-old Eli, as well as her dad, the best father who literally sold his watches so she could have judo lessons.

Last but not least, in an emotional moment, Edwards honored her mother, who died unexpectedly in her sleep in 2021. Edwards emotionally recalled how her mom was the loudest cheerleader and the best cook. As a song played in tribute to Neda Davis, Edwards through tears told the graduates, "When you go out there and you take on the world, remember to call your mom, your mother's the best."

She summed up her recipe for success before wishing the Class of 2025 well, saying: "Graduates, I challenge you to dream big, dream boldly, choose a career path you are passionate about that doesn't feel like work, shake off the haters like Taylor Swift told you, don't worry about them really because karma will take care of them and you'll be shushing them trying to take selfies with you in a line one day, and most importantly show lots of love to your loved ones and help the next generation achieve their big goals."

And lastly, she said, "Remember when you turn on the news Monday morning and from here on out, remember your cousin Latoyia, and only watch NBC10 Boston."