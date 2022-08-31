Lauren Melendez to Join NBC10 Boston as Weekend Morning Co-anchor Beginning Oct. 17

NBC 10 Boston/WBTS announced Wednesday that Lauren Melendez will join the team on Oct. 17 as a weekend morning co-anchor alongside NBC10 Boston’s Jeff Saperstone.

“We are excited to welcome Lauren to the NBC10 Boston family,” said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. “Lauren is a talented journalist, an engaging storyteller, and has a passion for the communities she serves. She will be a great addition to our team.”

Melendez has spent the majority of her career at NBC affiliate stations serving the Midwest, starting as a weekend anchor and investigative reporter in Peoria, Illinois followed by her role at WOWT NBC Omaha. She is an Associated Press Award-winning journalist who has moderated several political panels, hosted prime time specials on race relations, emceed several fundraisers, and volunteers regularly in the community.

Melendez is a Philadelphia native and a Syracuse University graduate who will return to her East Coast roots as a member of the NBC10 Boston team