NH high school student killed in single-vehicle crash

A junior at Trinity High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Bedford police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Back River Road near the intersection with County Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The only occupant was the driver, who was later pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle struck a pole and the rolled over.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to the Union Leader, the driver killed in the crash was 16-year-old Lauren Souza, of Bedford, a junior at Trinity High School. She played volleyball and lacrosse and was the top student in her class.

“I am deeply saddened to share the news of the tragic passing of one of our juniors, Lauren Souza, who was involved in a fatal, single person motor vehicle accident Saturday evening," Nathan Stanton, president of Trinity High School and St. Joseph Junior High School, said in a statement. "The entire Trinity High School and St. Joseph Junior High School community offers our prayers for her and her family as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

As a result of Souza's death, classes were canceled Monday at both schools. However, there was a well attended school Mass and counseling services were made available on campus to students.