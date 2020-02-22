Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
hands-free phone law

Law Barring Cellphone Use While Driving Takes Effect Sunday in Massachusetts

Under the law, violators will get a warning until April 1

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A law that bars drivers in Massachusetts from using hand-held cellphones behind the wheel takes effect Sunday.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in November brings Massachusetts in line with every other New England state. Texting while driving had already been outlawed, but now drivers won't be allowed to talk on or dial their phones unless they have a hands-free device.

Cellphone use is allowed to report an emergency.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Plainville 3 hours ago

Laundromat Employee Injured After Car Crashes Into Building

New England weather 4 hours ago

Another Day of Sunshine, Even Warmer Temperatures on Sunday

Under the law, violators will get a warning until April 1.

After that, a first offense will mean a $100 fine, the second a $250 fine, and subsequent offenses a $500 penalty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

hands-free phone lawhands freemassachusetts law
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us