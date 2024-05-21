Law enforcement conducting searches in western New Hampshire

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting searches in western New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to the state attorney general's office.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office issued said in a statement Tuesday morning that members of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit, in conjunction with New Hampshire Department of Justice investigators, the state police Major Crime Unit and Claremont and Newport police had begun executing court-authorized search warrants in Newport.

"The search activity poses no danger to the public and consists of a search for physical evidence," the attorney general's office said.

Newport is located about 40 miles west of Concord and not far from the Vermont border.

Investigators are continuing their search and the efforts are expected to be ongoing throughout the day. No additional information was released about what the searches are involved with, as officials said they need to preserve the integrity of their investigation.

Officials also asked the public to respect the privacy of residents in the area and to stay off private properties in and around the search activity as the investigation continues.