Lawmaker Switches From Republican to Democrat Due to NH GOP's Anti-Vaccine Stance

A New Hampshire lawmaker on Tuesday switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat due what he says is the Republican House leadership's anti-vaccine stance.

"I cannot stand idly by while extremists reject the reasonable precautions of vaccinations and masks," Rep. Bill Marsh of Brookfield said in a statement. "And so I have reluctantly changed my party affiliation. I urge others to consider what is happening and come to their own conclusions."

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Marsh said the last straw was a rally held by New Hampshire House Republicans on Tuesday opposing President Joe Biden's proposed COVID-19 mandates. "They're calling for a special session to basically do the same thing (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis is doing in Florida," he said.

"The faction that's currently dominant in the Republican Party in the House in New Hampshire opposes vaccines and masks and mandates of any kind, and are of the opinion that public health measures are unconstitutional," he said. "I believe Supreme Court case law shows that not to be the case."

Marsh, a retired physician, said he knows all too well the toll the coronavirus is taking. He said he recently had to bring his daughter home from Connecticut College because they want form a handful of people infected to 6% of the entire campus.

