Lawmakers Demand Answers Following Deadly Chemical Explosion at Newburyport Pharmaceutical Plant

Lawmakers are demanding answers after a "violent" chemical explosion and fire at a pharmaceutical facility in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left a worker dead, sent four others to the hospital, and blasted debris during the early morning hours on Thursday.

A letter to Managing Director of Seqens North America Baoguo Huang from Senator Ed Markey, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Seth Moulton grilled facility leaders on "repeated violations and disasters" and "serious" OSHA violations over the years.

An overnight explosion at a pharmaceutical processing plant left a worker dead and four others injured.

U.S. lawmakers also asked for a timeline and cause of the explosion that happened early Thursday morning, including the systems and chemicals involved in the blast.

"This explosion is only the latest avoidable disaster at this facility, following years of serious safety violations, multiple fines, and other explosions," the lawmakers said in the letter. "We write seeking the explanation as to why this latest incident occurred and how, after years of fines and regulatory enforcement actions, Seqens could have allowed unsafe conditions to persist."

The explosion and fire happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at the plant on Opportunity Way, and emergency crews arrived to find heavy fire. At the time of the explosion, there were five workers in the building, one of whom remained unaccounted for for essentially the entire day.

Heavy structural damage proved to be a challenge posed to the search, with a Coast Guard helicopter being called in at one point to search for the worker from above — to no avail.

At a news conference Thursday evening, Newburyport Fire Chief Steve Bradbury announced that the man's body had been found. Fire officials said around 9:15 p.m. that the worker's body had been extricated.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office identified the man killed as 62-year-old Jack O'Keefe of Methuen.

The cause of Thursday morning's explosion remains under investigation by officials.