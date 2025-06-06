Lawmakers denounce deplorable conditions at ICE facility where Milford teen was held

Two Democratic Massachusetts lawmakers are blasting the deplorable conditions at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center where a Milford High School student was held for days after being arrested while on his way to volleyball practice last weekend.

Congressmen Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss both toured the Burlington facility on Thursday after Marcelo Gomes Da Silva's release and spoke with the media afterward. Da Silva, 18, who came to the U.S. from Brazil at age 7, was detained by ICE agents Saturday. Authorities have said the agents were looking for the teen's father, who owns the car Gomes Da Silva was driving at the time and had parked in a friend's driveway.

"The facilities that Congressman Moulton and I saw are not facilities that anybody should be spending six days in," Auchincloss said. "We know these officers are trying to uphold federal law and operate professionally, but they're not being supported by this administration. Instead of working with Congress to resource it appropriately... he's politicizing it, trying to sow fear amongst Americans."

"We spent quite a good deal of time," Moulton said. "We went to the control center where they oversee the whole facility and asked to go in and see the cells where people are held. We saw a handful of cells, each one of them with a half dozen ore more people in them. They had the Mylar blankets that Marcelo described just to be able to keep warm or sleep in. There were no windows, it's very difficult to even understand the time of day. I think they get one time a day where they're able to make any phone calls, and Marcelo said there was not enough food. They were distributing food when we went in. As Jake said, it's not conditions that anyone would want to live in for more than a few hours."

Auchincloss said the visit reaffirmed his opinion that America's immigration system is broken.

"Seth and I are both Marines, we both operated in austere conditions. I think we have a relatively good sense of it," he said. "The conditions we saw are conditions that would be appropriate for 12 to 24 hours, but not appropriate for someone to be spending a week in."

Shortly after being released from ICE custody, Massachusetts teenager Marcelo Gomes Da Silva described in detail his six days in cramped cells and how he feels now that he's gotten out. "For me to say the pledge of allegiance at my school every single day and not have a Bible at a federal agency place, it's horrible, it doesn't make sense to me," the Milford High School student said.

Gomes Da Silva described the "humiliating" conditions himself following his release Thursday on $2,000 bond. On his wrist, he still wore a bracelet made from the thin sheet of metallic blanket he was given to sleep on the cement floor.

"At the end of the day, this place, it's not a good spot to be. Nobody should be in here," he said. "Most people down there are all workers, they all got caught going to work. These people have families, man, like, they have kids to go home to. And there's genuine criminals out there that people aren't giving attention to, they're getting good people that don't deserve to be here."

He explained that he was in handcuffs since he arrived at the facility, and was in a small room "with a bunch of 35-year-old men." He said he served as a translator for other detainees, as he speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese.

"They would come in there with their papers, and they would say, 'Can you translate this for me? Cause I don't want to sign something and get deported.' And a lot of those papers, I would have to look back at them and be like, 'You're being deported, like, they're taking you out of the country.' And I would have to watch people cry," he said. "People with kids, 10-month-old babies. No one deserves to be down there. You sleep on concrete floors."

Gomes Da Silva's lawyer, Robin Nice, said her client was confined to a room holding 25 to 35 men, many twice his age, most of the time he was detained, with no windows, time outside, privacy to use the restroom or permission to shower. Nice said that at one point Gomes da Silva, who is active in his local church, asked for a Bible and was denied.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said earlier this week ICE officers were targeting a “known public safety threat” when they stopped Gomes Da Silva, and his father “has a habit of reckless driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through residential areas.”

Gomes Da Silva initially entered the country on a visitor visa and was later issued a student visa that has since lapsed, Nice said. He told reporters he didn't know his immigration status until he was arrested.

He said an officer asked him, “Do you know why you were arrested?” He said no.

“I told her, ma’am, I was 7 years old. I don't know nothing about that stuff," he recalled. "I don't understand how it works.”

Nice described him as deeply rooted in his community and a dedicated member of both the school marching band and a band at his church.

The immigration judge set a placeholder hearing date for a couple of weeks from Thursday, but it might take place months from that, Nice said.

“We’re optimistic that he’ll have a future in the United States,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.