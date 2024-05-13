Woman dies in apparent lawnmower accident in Winchester, NH

A woman was killed when a lawnmower she was riding rolled over in an apparent accident on Sunday in Winchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Investigators on Monday were still determining what happened in the incident about on Burt Hill Road, according to Winchester Police Chief David Rice. The woman was found by a family member, who called police shortly after 4 p.m.; there was no one around when the incident took place.

The first officer at the scene determined the woman was dead. Her lawnmower had apparently gone over an an overhang, and a coroner was set to investigate the circumstances that led to her death, Rice said, though he noted the incident appeared accidental or medical in nature.

Authorities haven't shared the woman's identity. She was in her early 60s, police said.