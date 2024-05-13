New Hampshire

Woman dies in apparent lawnmower accident in Winchester, NH

Her lawnmower apparently went over an an overhang, and a coroner was set to investigate the circumstances that led to the woman's death, Winchester police say

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

Red light as you would see on an ambulance
Getty Images

A woman was killed when a lawnmower she was riding rolled over in an apparent accident on Sunday in Winchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Investigators on Monday were still determining what happened in the incident about on Burt Hill Road, according to Winchester Police Chief David Rice. The woman was found by a family member, who called police shortly after 4 p.m.; there was no one around when the incident took place.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The first officer at the scene determined the woman was dead. Her lawnmower had apparently gone over an an overhang, and a coroner was set to investigate the circumstances that led to her death, Rice said, though he noted the incident appeared accidental or medical in nature.

Authorities haven't shared the woman's identity. She was in her early 60s, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More New Hampshire news

Crime and Courts May 10

Girl, mom covered in filth when man pushed over NH Port-a-potty, police say

New Hampshire May 11

Woman charged with impaired driving after crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

Massachusetts May 10

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH

This article tagged under:

New HampshireWinchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us