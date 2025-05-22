Lawrence

After brick thrown through window, police to increase presence at Lawrence City Hall

Lawrence police say the call was initially reported as shots fired, and when they arrived they found a group of teens in the area

By Thea DiGiammerino

A teenager from Boston is accused of throwing a brick through the window of Lawrence City Hall while a city meeting was underway Wednesday night.

The investigation began when police were called in for a report of shots fired during the Lawrence City Council Budget and Finance Committee meeting. The suspect, according to police, was among a group that officers found in the area after the initial call.

The teen is accused of throwing a brick through a window during the incident. Police did not note any injuries and said they do not believe anyone was specifically targeted by the violent vandalism.

"While this understandably caused alarm for those inside the City Council Chambers, it was later determined that neither City Hall nor any individuals were specifically targeted by the juveniles’ actions," police said in a media statement.

The 16-year-old, who was not named due to his age, was charged with malicious damage over $1,200. He is expected to be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court.

In light of the incident, Lawrence police will be sending a uniformed officer to future city council and subcommittee meetings

