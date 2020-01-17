Lawrence DPW Worker Remembered at Vigil After Deadly Shooting

Loved ones gathered Friday to pay their respects to a city worker who was shot to death in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez of the Lawrence Department of Public Works was performing road repairs on Andover Street when he was shot Wednesday afternoon. The 52-year-old Methuen resident was not the intended target, authorities said Thursday.

"He was just filling the potholes, doing his job, and 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" witness Steven King recalled. "I told his two co-workers to press on the wounds to keep the blood in, and saying, 'Stay with me, stay with me,' and that's when all the cops started to show up."

Friday evening, a vigil was held in Rodriguez's honor at the location of the shooting.

"To see a fellow employee die in this manner is unsettling, to say the least," Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said Friday.

Rivera said he met with city DPW workers on Thursday morning "to let them know we are all in support of them."

No arrests have been made. The district attorney's office said the shooting remains under investigation.