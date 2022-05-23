Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lawrence Fire

Lawrence Fire Displaces 20 People

No one was injured in the fire on Riverview Place, fire officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twenty people are without a home after flames broke out Sunday at a triple-decker in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the multi-family home on Riverview Place to battle the blaze as temperatures soared into the 90s.

A second alarm was ordered for manpower and crews rotated due to the intense heat and humidity.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the blaze.

Neighbor Paul Mallett said he rushed home when his wife called saying there was a fire and she heard popping noises.

"I saw this was all ablaze up there on the second and third floor. It was still a lot of flames, and I saw the vinyl side was melting off and just fire trucks and it was just pretty crowded," Mallett said. "It was pretty crazy."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBA playoffs 54 mins ago

NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Which Players Are Out?

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Woman Killed in Byfield Farm Stand Crash Was Working at Family's Farm: DA

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. It is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Lawrence FireMassachusettslawrenceRed Crossmassachusetts fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us