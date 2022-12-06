Lawrence Firefighter Pleads for Return of Sentimental Stolen Items

Thieves stole a Lawrence firefighter’s expensive car with keepsakes from his dead combat veteran grandfather early this week.

Patrick Sweeney’s locked 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat disappeared from the visitor parking lot of the Regency Place apartments on Horseshoe Lane in Wilmington between late Sunday night and early Monday evening.

The car, according to the police report, is worth about $100,000.

“As far as I know, Dodge wasn’t going to be making it after 2023, so it may or may not be a collector’s item in the near future,” Sweeney said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sweeney told NBC10 Boston he was more concerned about the sentimental items inside the stolen vehicle—his firefighting uniform, including his helmet with his grandfather’s dog tag and a prayer card from his funeral.

His grandfather was a Marine combat veteran.

“Keep the car, you got the car, you won. Just give me the gear, give me the helmet,” Sweeney said.

Wilmington police said they are looking into any possible leads, but no suspects were arrested as of Tuesday evening.

If you have any information about this case, contact Wilmington Police Department at 978-658-5071.