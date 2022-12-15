Lawrence Gas Leak Sends at Least 11 to Hospital

A gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has sent several people to the hospital, officials say.

The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed the gas leak on Lawrence Street near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, saying multiple people were taken to the hospital.

A firefighter on the scene said at least 11 people were hospitalized.

A chicken restaurant was taped off at the scene. The restaurant has apartments above it.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.