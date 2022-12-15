Local

Lawrence Gas Leak Sends at Least 11 to Hospital

By Asher Klein

Ambulances at the scene of a gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has sent several people to the hospital, officials say.

The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed the gas leak on Lawrence Street near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, saying multiple people were taken to the hospital.

A firefighter on the scene said at least 11 people were hospitalized.

A chicken restaurant was taped off at the scene. The restaurant has apartments above it.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

