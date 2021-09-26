Lawrence Gas Main Struck, Evacuations Underway, Fire Officials Say

Evacuations are underway in part of Lawrence, Massachusetts, after a gas line was struck, fire officials said Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Lawrence Fire Department, which was still working to see how widespread the effects were.

All the city's fire crews were at the scene on Manchester Street near Currant Hill Road.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for more information.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.