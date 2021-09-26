Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Lawrence Gas Main Struck, Evacuations Underway, Fire Officials Say

All the city's fire crews were at the scene on Manchester Street near Currant Hill Road

By Staff Reports

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

Evacuations are underway in part of Lawrence, Massachusetts, after a gas line was struck, fire officials said Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Lawrence Fire Department, which was still working to see how widespread the effects were.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All the city's fire crews were at the scene on Manchester Street near Currant Hill Road.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for more information.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

NH Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

COVID-19 18 hours ago

Has the Spread of COVID-19 Peaked in the U.S.? What Future COVID Spread Could Look Like

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsLawrence Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us