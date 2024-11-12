1 captured, 1 at large after police chase through Haverhill into Lawrence

One person is in custody and a second remains at large after a police chase through two Massachusetts cities Tuesday, the suspects at one point speeding the wrong way down the highway as they attempted to escape police.

Lawrence police said the situation started at a Friendly's in Haverhill, but did not specify what first set things off.

Video shows police demanding a driver in the parking lot get out of a car. The driver backs up, smashing into two other cars then pulling forward and crashing into a fence before speeding off.

Massachusetts State Police said that car then drove the wrong way down I-495 before pulling off into Lawrence where the chase continued. Dash camera video from a car driving down Park Street showed the moment the getaway car sped down Bruce Street before smashing into a stopped car. The driver then got out and ran off.

Lawrence police said they have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second. A K9 unit is assisting with the search.

A police cruiser was struck during the chase.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.