Lawrence Home Invasion Caught on Camera: Police Searching for 2 Men

Police are investigating a home invasion that was caught on home surveillance video this week in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on Hamilton Street.

The video shows two men showing up at the home and asking for someone named Kelly. Both men were wearing surgical masks and quickly pushed their way through the front door.

"They say, with a knife in hand, 'We want your money,'" homeowner Ingrid Peña recalled. "'Give us your money.'"

Peña was home with her mother and two children. She says the men were inside the house for a few minutes and made threats with the knife.

"'We will hurt you if you don't give us money,'" she remembered them saying. "It was a terrible experience."

At one point, one of the suspects went outside, and she threw the other man out.

She says she was fearful her family would get hurt.

"So I decided he needs to go out," she said. "And I just took courage, and push him out."

She screamed that she'd been robbed and needed help and wanted to alert the neighborhood.

She says they got away with two cellphones and a bag with about $30 in cash.

Neighbors are stunned by the video and angry about such a brazen break-in.

"Not in their right minds, because you're trying to do something like this, during the day, to a woman with a child," said Sadie Camilo-Perdomo. "That's just a sign of desperation to me."

"It's very scary, because it could happen to anybody," said neighbor Angie Ramos. "Especially during the day."

Peña says she just wants the men caught.

"We were lucky," she said. "We are alive, nothing terrible happened. I don't wish this experience to anybody."

Police say this is an active investigation and they hope to have it resolved soon. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.