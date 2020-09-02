lawrence

Lawrence Man Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Officer With Car While Fleeing Break-in Scene

One man was arrested for the incident on Springfield Street and other arrests could be pending, police said

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a police officer with a car while fleeing the scene of a break-in in Lawrence, Massachusetts last month.

Lawrence police said Luis Morales Colon, 30, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Aug. 3 incident and charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering, assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm, among other alleged offenses.

According to police, Colon was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck Officer Carl Farrington, who was responding to reports of a break-in at a Springfield Street home. Police said the occupants of the vehicle had been involved in the break-in.

The vehicle struck Farrington, pinning him in place and causing serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his foot and leg. He was initially treated at Lawrence General Hospital before being taken to a hospital in Boston by medical helicopter.

"The cop down was on the floor. He was really bad. He was really, really bad," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified recalled. "The cop, he was like doing his job, and I guess he got run over."

Farrington had to undergo surgery during the day, police said.

A second officer at the scene fired shots at the vehicle as it drove away, prompting a pursuit, with the getaway vehicle crashing shortly thereafter.

"I heard, 'pop, pop, pop.' Then I looked down and saw the policeman come with the blue lights," recalled another neighbor.

Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of Lawrence, was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said. He was expected to be arraigned on undisclosed charges later on the day of the incident in Lawrence District Court.

