Lawrence Man to Plead Guilty to Charges in 13-Year-Old Girl's Death

A Massachusetts man is scheduled to plead guilty Friday to charges related to the 2019 death of a 13-year-old Amesbury girl, authorities announced.

Carlos Rivera, 49, of Lawrence, will appear in Salem Superior Court at 10 a.m. Friday in connection to the death of Chloe Ricard, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Rivera, who is represented by Attorney Jeanne Early, is expected to plead guilty to all charges, including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child, rape, indecent assault and battery, and distribution of class B to a minor.

Chloe was left at Lawrence General Hospital on May 20, 2019, and died shortly after her arrival, prosecutors have previously said.

Days after Chloe's death, Rivera was arrested on charges that initially included indecent assault and battery on a child under 13 and giving drugs to a minor. Later, rape and distributing cocaine to a minor were added.

In September 2019, a grand jury in Essex County indicted Rivera on the involuntary manslaughter charge, along with charges accusing Rivera of human trafficking.

According to court documents previously obtained by The Boston Globe, Rivera allegedly lured teenage girls to his apartment by offering them drugs, alcohol and money in return for sex. Prosecutors had said he may have committed sex- and drug-related crimes against "more than a dozen" other victims.

The court documents also showed allegations that Rivera had over 7,000 photos of teenage girls on his phone and more than 100 pictures of girls in his bedroom.