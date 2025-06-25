Lawrence police fund under audit after mismanagement by treasurer, who's since died

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are auditing a nonprofit associated with the department after placing on leave its treasurer, a Lawrence detective who recently died, officials said.

Lawrence police had announced Det. Thomas Cuddy's death last week, saying it was unexpected. On Tuesday, Police Chief Maurice Aguiler shared that the department was conducting a forensic financial audit of the Lawrence Police Relief Fund, saying that it had been irregularly managed and that's why Cuddy had been placed on leave.

Aguiler shared few other specific details — Cuddy's cause of death hasn't been shared — and urged the public not to speculate about the situation.

"I urge everyone to reserve speculation until the audit is completed and all facts are brought to light. Speculation surrounding these circumstances serves no purpose and only adds to the pain of those who are grieving," Aguiler said in Tuesday's statement.

While he didn't say what management irregularities led to Cuddy being placed on administrative leave, The Eagle-Tribune said more than $100,000 was missing from the fund, a private nonprofit managed and funded by participating officers.

Aguiler said in the statement that Lawrence police are "committed to integrity, transparency and accountability," and will share updates from the investigation. He also noted that "it is important to respect the memory of Detective Cuddy and the feelings of his family, and I ask that our community come together to support the family during this time and allow them the dignity and privacy they deserve."

Police previously said that Cuddy had served the community for 22 years, "and was known for his dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service."