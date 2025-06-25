Lawrence

Lawrence police fund under audit after mismanagement by treasurer, who's since died

"I urge everyone to reserve speculation until the audit is completed and all facts are brought to light. Speculation surrounding these circumstances serves no purpose and only adds to the pain of those who are grieving," Police Chief Maurice Aguiler said.

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are auditing a nonprofit associated with the department after placing on leave its treasurer, a Lawrence detective who recently died, officials said.

Lawrence police had announced Det. Thomas Cuddy's death last week, saying it was unexpected. On Tuesday, Police Chief Maurice Aguiler shared that the department was conducting a forensic financial audit of the Lawrence Police Relief Fund, saying that it had been irregularly managed and that's why Cuddy had been placed on leave.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Aguiler shared few other specific details — Cuddy's cause of death hasn't been shared — and urged the public not to speculate about the situation.

"I urge everyone to reserve speculation until the audit is completed and all facts are brought to light. Speculation surrounding these circumstances serves no purpose and only adds to the pain of those who are grieving," Aguiler said in Tuesday's statement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While he didn't say what management irregularities led to Cuddy being placed on administrative leave, The Eagle-Tribune said more than $100,000 was missing from the fund, a private nonprofit managed and funded by participating officers.

Aguiler said in the statement that Lawrence police are "committed to integrity, transparency and accountability," and will share updates from the investigation. He also noted that "it is important to respect the memory of Detective Cuddy and the feelings of his family, and I ask that our community come together to support the family during this time and allow them the dignity and privacy they deserve."

Police previously said that Cuddy had served the community for 22 years, "and was known for his dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service."

More Lawrence news

Lawrence May 20

Lawrence city leaders expected to hire new police chief

Lawrence Mar 26

State agency finds former acting police chief in Lawrence ‘dangerous to the public'

Lawrence Feb 6

Lawrence police chief controversy pits mayor against former top Mass. public safety official

This article tagged under:

Lawrence
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us