Drugs found at Lawrence day care with kids present; man charged

Two young children were at the Ames Street day care when state and local police arrived with a search warrant on Friday and found a number of plastic bags containing the suspected drugs, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

Suspected drugs and cash seized from a day care in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
A man faces drug charges after police found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine at a Massachusetts day care on Friday, prosecutors said.

Antonio "Tony" Solano was in court Monday to face the charges connected with the search Friday in Lawrence, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Two young children were at the Ames Street day care when state and local police arrived with a search warrant on Friday and found a number of plastic bags containing the suspected drugs, prosecutors said. They shared an image of small bags as well as stacks of dollar bills.

State records show the day care facility, a private home, is licensed for up to six children; there were no open investigations listed on Monday afternoon.

Solano pleaded not guilty to the charges at his hearing in Lawrence District Court, prosecutors said. Bail was set at $25,000 and he was due back in court Jan. 3.

