Lawrence mother remembered at vigil

Community members in Lawrence, Massachusetts, gathered Thursday to remember a woman who was found dead after being reported missing.

Hundreds of people came together at a vigil to remember 37-year-old Carol Flaz-Burgos, who disappeared from her Lawrence apartment building Saturday. Her body was found Tuesday in a conservation area in Haverhill.

Police have arrested her neighbor, Cristian Montero.

So far, he's charged with witness intimidation after allegedly misleading investigators. But prosecutors say the charges could be upgraded.

"She was a person who took care of her family," said Flaz-Burgos' boss, Denise Vasquez.

She loved her job as a home health aide, Vasquez said, and her patients are devastated.

"All of her clients remember her as a lovely person," said Vasquez. "And she built a good relationship with all of them."

Investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened.

The last time Carol Flaz-Burgos was seen alive was on security camera footage from her apartment in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that showed her entering a neighbor's apartment. That man has been arrested on witness intimidation charges — our cameras spotted him at a vigil while Flaz-Burgos was still missing.

The Essex County District Attorney says Flaz-Burgos was last seen on surveillance video making the sign of a cross as she entered Montero's apartment, but was never seen coming out.

Investigators are waiting on the autopsy to determine how she died.

Based on what they learn, prosecutors said Montero will likely face a murder charge.