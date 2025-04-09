Lawrence

Lawrence mourns death of restaurant owner in Dominican nightclub collapse

Fray Luis Rosario, owner of Terra Luna Cafe in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was among the dozens killed in the collapse of Jet Set in the Dominican Republic

By Jericho Tran

Among the dozens killed in the collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic was a Massachusetts restaurant owner.

Lawrence community members gathered Tuesday to mourn the death of Fray Luis Rosario, the owner of Terra Luna Cafe.

The collapse of Jet Set in Santo Domingo killed at least 98 people and injured over 150 more.

"I don't remember something like that happen in the history of the country," said Santiago Matias, a family member of Rosario.

Others killed include longtime MLB relief pitcher Octavio Dotel, local governor Nelsy Cruz -- the sister of another longtime MLB player, Nelson Cruz -- and merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

"They are politicians, musicians, artists, writers," Matias said. "It's a lot of people."

"It's a traditional celebration that they do every Monday at the club, since the 80s, perhaps," said Lawrence City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez.

Those who knew Rosario came together in Lawrence after learning of his death.

"It's somebody that has touched the community in different aspects of the community," Rodriguez said. "He's a well-known person that we all love."

Meanwhile, family members are searching for 68-year-old Florinda Rojas, who was also at the club during the collapse.

"My sister is fighting for her life under the debris," Matias said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

