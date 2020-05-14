Lawrence Police to Enforce Mask Order

Face coverings are a must in Lawrence now that the state order will be enforced by local police.

Starting Friday, the Lawrence Police Department will be on the lookout to see if people are covered up. Mayor Dan Rivera told The Eagle Tribune that the patrols will target public places and businesses Monday through Friday over two different shifts. Violators could face a $300 fine.

Masks must be worn in various situations in the city, including in public buildings, at the gas pumps and on public transportation.

Lawrence has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the state and about 100 people have died from the virus.

For the last two weeks, the city has been educating people about the mandate and now it will be enforced.