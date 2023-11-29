Phoned-in threat prompts lockdown at all Lawrence public schools, police say

All public school in Lawrence, Massachusetts, were locked down on Wednesday over a gun violence threat, according to police.

A person called Lawrence police about 10:30 a.m. making a threat involving the possibility of gun violence and suicide at the high school, police said.

All Lawrence Public Schools were locked down and officers went to the Lawrence High School campus, as well as other schools through the city, according to police, who said the move was cautionary.

The investigation continued into the afternoon -- it wasn't immediately clear if there was ever a credible threat or if anyone was hurt.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.