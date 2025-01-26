2 seriously hurt in crash on I-495 in Lawrence

A crash on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Sunday seriously injured two people, one of whom has life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The highway was temporarily shut as a medical helicopter was flown to the scene, at mile marker 100, after the crash was reported about 9:30 a.m., police said.
One person, identified only as female, was taken in that helicopter to a hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, while a woman was rushed to local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
They were investigating what led to the crash.
