Lawrence teen graduates high school with perfect attendance — from preschool on

As high school seniors prepare to receive their diplomas, one student from Lawrence, Massachusetts, has managed to accomplish something pretty incredible.

Angelo Saade has had perfect attendance for 15 years — from preschool through the final day of his senior year.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Probably third grade is when I made the connection, like, 'I've never missed a day, and I'm almost done with elementary school,'" Saade said. "And then I was like, 'I'm going to keep on going with this.'"

Even through injuries, minor illness and the pandemic, he kept showing up every day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I got to seventh grade, COVID hit, and I was like, 'Am I going to keep on doing this?'" he said. "But I logged into every class, and then eighth grade, finished perfect attendance, so I was like, 'I'll try high school.'"

It's an impressive accomplishment and something he couldn't have done without his parents, Tony and Maria.

"My husband and I have always instilled in them, just work hard, accomplish things, just do good," Maria Saade said. "Always be a leader, not a follower, I try to teach them."

She teared up sharing how proud she is of her son.

"He's always just been motivated, a go-getter, hard worker, very respectful young man," she added.

Especially in those earlier years at Rollins School and Parthum Elementary and Middle School, it was a group effort to arrive on time.

"I made sure that they got there every day, and it was wonderful at my job, they let me, sometimes I had to be late, but I just made sure I got them there every day and that they were present," Maria Saade said.

As if the normal schedule wasn't enough, Angelo Saade also attended Acceleration Academies during February and April vacation.

Just last week, he was recognized for his perfect attendance during an awards ceremony at Greater Lawrence Technical School. He knows his strong work ethic will serve him well.

"It helped me knowing that I have to get to work every day. It's important to not miss work or not miss school, because later on in the future, it's going to match the same, so that's how it really taught me," he said.

During school, he was already waking up between 3 and 4 a.m. to work part-time at GBE Plumbing in Haverhill, where he is now working full-time.

"I haven't missed a day of work yet, so I'm going to keep on going with it," Saade said.

After graduating from GLTS on Thursday, he plans to keep his perfect attendance streak going as he attends night school to get his plumbing license.

He and his parents give thanks to the "wonderful" teachers, counselors and principals along the way who made this possible.