Lawsuit Filed After Mass. Cancels Civil Service Exams for Firefighters

The Boston Firefighters Union is set to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday, after initiating legal action against the state over canceled civil service exams.

The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate against minority employees.

These exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains and other leadership roles with the Boston Fire Department. The next test was scheduled for this week.

But because Black and Brown test takers were found to not have the same resources to succeed as their white counterparts on a separate promotional test for police, the firefighters' promotional exam was canceled.

Union President Sam Dillon has not been shy about his disappointment.

"It’s very frustrating and it’s very unfair to our membership," Dillon said. "What that means is that these Boston firefighters across the state, who dedicated countless hours away from their family, countless hours of personal time for upwards of a year and a half to prepare for these exams, had the rug pulled out from underneath them at the last minute."

The Boston Firefighters Union has argued that this is a huge step backwards for their first responders, who rely on what Dillon describes as skilled and capable officers on the ground. They've filed a class action lawsuit against the Commonwealth.