Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
HINGHAM

Lawyers Representing Victims of Apple Store Crash to Announce Legal Action

A news conference is scheduled for noon on Tuesday. You can find live coverage on this story

By Lauren Melendez and Matt Fortin

Attorneys representing multiple victims of the Apple Store crash last week in Hingham, Massachusetts are expected to announce legal action being taken during a news conference Tuesday.

Nineteen people were hurt and a man was killed last Monday, when an SUV plowed through the Apple Store in Hingham's Derby Street Shops. The driver, identified as Bradley Rein, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

The man killed was identified by authorities as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey.

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth confirmed in a statement that CEO Tim Cook and the company's senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien visited patients on Friday who were hurt when an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store last Monday in Hingham.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Attorneys Doug Sheff and Kathy Jo Cook, who did not specify which victims they are representing, said in a news release that they will explain "simply measures that could have been taken in order to prevent this horrific event" during Tuesday's news conference.

"Many individuals and families have suffered irreparable physical, psychological and financial damage as a result of this needless catastrophe," the attorneys wrote in their release.

Lawyers representing victims of the crash have not said who or what entities the litigation may be targeting.

The news conference is scheduled for noon on Tuesday.

You can watch a livestream of Tuesday's news conference on this story at noon.

More on the Apple Store Crash

HINGHAM Nov 26

Apple CEO Visits Victims of Hingham Apple Store Crash at South Shore Hospital

Apple Store Crash Nov 23

Woman Injured in Deadly Apple Store Crash Describes Experience

This article tagged under:

HINGHAM
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us