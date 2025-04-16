Calls are growing for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to answer for its actions after a Guatemalan couple was forcefully removed from their car in New Bedford, Massachusetts, with one agent smashing their car window to detain them.

Local and state officials say they've noticed a considerable shift in how immigration officials are going about arrests.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Generally, there's some level of communication between ICE and local police, especially when the target is a dangerous criminal. But local police do not assist with the arrests of non-criminal immigrants, which the New Bedford mayor said is happening more often and without proper notice.

Marilu Mendez says when ICE vehicles began following them Monday and then surrounded their car on Tallman Street in New Bedford -- she took out her cell phone and started recording. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In a press conference Wednesday, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said he wants an explanation for why federal agents resorted to smashing a car window with a sledgehammer to arrest the man inside.

"We just don’t get good information out of ICE, information that I think the residents of our city are entitled to," Mitchell said.

Marilu Domingo Ortiz, who took the video from inside the car, said through an interpreter that her husband Juan Francisco Mendez was taken by federal agents Monday outside of their home in the city.

“I was afraid, I didn't even know what to do," she said in Spanish.

Domingo Ortiz doesn't understand why they were targeted, saying she and her son are in the country legally and that her husband was in the process of gaining legal status. They think it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“We don't know if we're going to pay for the bail or if he's going to be deported. I'm very worried because I, you know, I don't know what's going to happen to my son."

Mayor Mitchell is surprised by how agents went about the arrest and says ICE has recently strayed from what used to be a longstanding practice of sharing reliable information.

“If the administration is interested in legitimizing what it's doing, it should communicate," Mitchell said.

Other cities and towns have also noticed a shift from the start of the Trump administration to know.

“What was communicated at first as a campaign promise at the federal level to make communities safer now is documented that it’s about mass deportation of people who have not committed any crimes," Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Nearly three weeks after Rumeysa Ozturk was detained in Somerville by federal immigration agents, the Tufts graduate student from Turkey is detailing her experience in custody, including several asthma attacks, ahead of a crucial hearing in a Vermont court.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, to respond but has not yet heard back.

Gov. Maura Healey said her administration also wants answers.

“We need some explanations from the Department of Homeland Security about exactly what they are doing. There’s been zero information provided," Healey said in response to the recent actions, including the New Bedford incident.

“To apprehend somebody by smashing their window, pulling them out of their car, it’s incredibly disturbing and I think people need to realize this is happening," Healey said.

She added that she believes in enforcing the law but that she feels DHS and ICE are going "whatever they want to do."

“I'm all for getting the bad guys OK?....but that's not what we're seeing and it's not right.”

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, also weighed in, saying it's an issue of honoring the basic protections offered to anyone in our country.

"One thing that is absolutely imperative is that no one in our country is allowed to act without due process, without ensuring that there are full protections that are provided to every individual in our country. It is imperative that we that we guarantee the rights of everyone in our nation," Markey said.