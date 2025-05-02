Maine

Skydiver critically injured after hard landing in Maine

Officials haven't released the skydiver's name, and there was no update on his condition Friday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A skydiver was apparently critically injured during a hard fall Thursday in Lebanon, Maine, and flown to a nearby trauma center.

Officials tell NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that the male skydiver fell more than 50 feet at a high rate of speed.

According to Lebanon Fire and EMS, the Sanford Regional Communications Center received a 911 call just after 2:20 p.m. reporting the fall at Skydive New England, located at 40 Skydive Lane in Lebanon.

EMTs and paramedics treated the victim at the scene until emergency transport arrived.

LifeFlight of Maine was initially requested, but the closest helicopter was Boston MedFlight, so it was directed to land at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital's landing pad in Dover, New Hampshire, according to News Center Maine.

The skydiver, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries. There's been no update on his condition Friday.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Skydive New England was established in 1984 and boasts the biggest and most unique dropzone in the region, according to its website. Its 2025 skydiving season just began on April 26.

The company says online that it promotes a safety-first environment rooted in best practices.

News Center Maine reached out to Skydive New England but hadn't heard back as of 9 a.m.

