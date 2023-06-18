Lee man with Alzheimer's reported missing, found safe 2 miles away from home

A man from Lee, New Hampshire, was reunited with his family Saturday evening after going missing hours earlier, said officials.

Officials say John Graham, a 73-year-old resident of Lee who suffers from Alzheimer's disease was reported missing by his family at 8 p.m. on Saturday, prompting Lee police, Durham police, State police and the NH Fish and Game department to search for him.

At 9:30, a driver called police telling them that a man matching Graham's description was in a ditch at the intersections of Route 4 and Route 125, nearly 2.5 miles away from Graham's home, said police.

Police identified the reported pedestrian as Graham, and he was taken to Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire to be evaluated.

Graham was released from the hospital and reunited with his family later on in the evening.