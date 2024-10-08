Boston

Legal Sea Foods investigating report of drink tampering at one of its Boston locations

By Thea DiGiammerino

Legal Sea Foods says it is investigating a report that a woman's drink may have been "tampered with" at one of their Boston locations.

The company said in an Instagram post that they learned of the customer's concern via social media and immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

"We were able to contact our guest to offer support and gather additional information and are working closely with local as well as state authorities on a full investigation," the statement read, in part.

"Our guests' safety and security are always our number one priority," the statement continued. "Our teams are trained and certified to ensure safe, welcoming and respectful environments for our patrols and team members alike.

The company did not specify which restaurant the customer visited - there are multiple locations in the city, including in the Seaport, Back Bay and Logan International Airport.

Further details were not immediately available.

Boston
